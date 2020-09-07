University of Florida notices rise in positive cases on campus during Labor Day weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The University of Florida announced Sunday evening that it has seen an increase in positive coronavirus cases on campus this Labor Day weekend.

In a Facebook post, the university said, “The increase in positive cases we are seeing on campus this weekend is in keeping with what the University of Florida and UF Health anticipated and planned for, and we have resources in place to address the uptick in numbers, which will likely continue for some time in the wake of the holiday weekend.”

UF said it has 600 beds currently reserved for quarantine and isolation, and contact tracing and surveillance testing are already underway as planned.

The university reminded students, faculty and staff to continue wearing face coverings, to practice social distancing and frequent handwashing, and to avoid arge social gatherings.

According to UF’s Facebook post, once someone is reported as a confirmed positive case, they are placed in isolation, and its Screen, Test & Protect team starts contact tracing. That person will then be in quarantine for the following two weeks and monitored for signs of COVID-19.

The university said additional COVID-19 testing sites for students will be available after the Labor Day holiday, along with a symptom questionnaire for all UF faculty, staff and students. Students can access testing whether or not they have symptoms through its online student services portal, ONE.UF.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: