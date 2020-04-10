Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

University of Central Florida students will continue remote learning through summer

Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – The University of Central Florida announced there will be no in-person classes until the fall.

The university expanded its remote instruction for all sessions, including Summer session B.

Officials with the university said the earliest students could return to the classroom would be in the fall, and employees will continue working remotely.

Those who need support, academic advising or help with financial aid and counseling, can see find support remotely.

Officials said orientation will also be held remotely for incoming students.

The university has not made a decision on summer commencement ceremonies yet.

As for housing, on-campus summer housing will no longer be available, except for students with extenuating circumstances. The school said it will evaluate those student requests on a case-by-case basis.

  • Florida reporting 16,826 cases and 371 deaths
  • Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3
  • Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order
  • Florida schools closed through at least May 1

