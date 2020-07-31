Universal’s Epic Universe put on hold

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) – On Thursday, construction crews were still moving dirt on the site where Universal’s fourth theme park is set to be built one day.

However, when that day might come is now in question.

“It was scheduled to be opened in 2023 and they announced today they have stopped the construction,” Ady Milman, a professor at the Rosen College of Hospitality, said. “Because they are not going to have customers visiting that is obvious.”

Universal announced it was building the Epic Universe last summer on 750 acres of land. The area was going to be complete with hotels and restaurants, though the exact theme of the park was vague.

“It was supposed to be big. We call it in the industry a fourth gate, fourth attraction,” Milman said.

In April, Universal announced Epic Universe would be delayed. Then, on Thursday, top executives with Universal’s parent company Comcast said the project was on hold indefinitely.

“We are continually adjusting our cost base and capital, including pausing development of our Epic Universe project in Florida, for example, until the future becomes more certain,” Jeff Shell said.

Construction on Universal’s Epic Universe is still up in the air.

For now, the company is working on building business back up in its existing parks while the nation works to build up consumer confidence.

