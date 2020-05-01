Universal’s Epic Universe construction delayed due to virus outbreak

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH)—Construction on Universal Orlando’s new Epic Universe theme park has been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak, executives with Comcast said.

Executives said during an earnings call Thursday morning that construction has been delayed, but did not provide details about how it would affect the project’s timeline during the call.

Comcast executives said in October that Universal’s Epic Universe theme park was set to open in Orlando in 2023.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings revealed Thursday that he has been told construction has been delayed a year.

