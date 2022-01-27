Universal to open Epic Universe summer of 2025

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – Universal Orlando’s newest theme park, Epic Universe, will be opening to the public in 2025.

Corporate officials broke the news during an earnings call Thursday said the park should open by that summer.

“It’s not opening soon enough. I’m super excited for it,” Maddy Kraftchick, a theme park fan, said.

Construction is already well underway for the new park.

Officials say it will be one of Universal’s largest parks and packed full of fan favorites.

“The only one that has been confirmed is Super Nintendo World which we are already seeing being constructed at Universal Hollywood. It’s already at Universal Japan,” Alessa Dufresne, a reporter with Inside the Magic, said.

The new park is being built a few miles away from Universal’s main campus off Sand Lake Road.

Theme park experts say they think it’ll be interesting to see how Universal incorporates this new park.

“So if you’re leaving one of those parks and wanting to go to the new Epic Universe, I think they’ll be a little bit more of a walk than we are used to. But Universal also has all of its buses that it transports guests to and from the resorts which I’m just going to assume that will have some transportation there for guests to take as well as driving,” Dufresne said.

No matter how Universal works out that transportation between the old parks and this new one, fans say they’re more than ready to hop on.

“We can’t wait. It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Chris Kraftchick, a theme park fan, said.