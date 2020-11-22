Universal to lay off more than 1,100 workers by end of year

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – Universal Orlando is submitting information about 1,100 more job cuts.

As the pandemic continues to have devastating effects on the local tourism industry, Universal is just one of the major employers laying off workers in waves.

Universal Orlando says it is laying off 373 employees based out of this Commodity Circle office building, according to a letter warning Florida DEO and local mayors.

The resort says these job losses are due to the unforeseen impacts of COVID-19.



Universal’s vice president of human resources said in the letter: “As a full recovery will take time, the company has had to make very difficult decisions, including reducing some of its workforce.”



A total of 1,123 positions are being cut from five different locations and 678 workers will be laid off from the park itself.

Our NBC affiliate WESH 2 News reported in September that Universal was extending furloughs for 5,400 employees. It’s unclear whether these new layoffs are formerly furloughed employees.

The resort did specify that the employees have already been notified about losing their jobs.

The park has been grappling with a reported 81% decline in revenue in its third-quarter compared to last year.



The layoffs started taking effect in late August and will continue until the end of this year.