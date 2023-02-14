ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Universal Orlando is set to raise its minimum wage from $15 to $17 an hour this summer, according to reports.

President Karen Irwin announced in a statement that the company will be increasing its starting rates across the entire business. The new pay hike is set to get into effect on June 4.

According to NBC Affiliate WESH, the company also added that many of its current employees will receive a pay increase based on the new rates and their time with the company.

The details of how the increase will impact individual Team Members has yet to be announced, the outlet reported.

In addition to the pay increase, Universal Orlando announced they’ve elevated its 401K match and tuition reimbursement programs, added compassion leave, doubled parental leave, launched a new employee recognition program, enhanced planning benefits, and even expanded team member comp ticket availability.

WESH stated that the company has also begun upgrading the break areas and back-of-house restrooms.

The resorts move to increase their minimum wage comes as it prepares to celebrate the upcoming summer opening of its new Minion Land and the opening of Epic Universe.