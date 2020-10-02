LIVE NOW /
Universal to close Volcano Bay for the winter on Nov. 2

Florida

by: WESH

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – Universal Orlando announced on Friday that it will close its Volcano Bay water park for the winter starting next month.

Universal will begin a seasonal closure on Nov. 2, with a current planned reopening timeframe of on or before March 1.

Universal plans to use the seasonal closure to conduct annual maintenance on several attractions and areas of the park at the same time.

Universal said it is working with guests who have purchased tickets to visit Volcano Bay during this timeframe as well as Universal Orlando Annual Passholders affected by this update.

