TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Universal Studios announced the first haunted house to be featured at Halloween Horror Nights 2023 in both Hollywood and Orlando on Monday, Halloween itself.

The first haunt of next year is inspired by the USA & SYFY series “Chucky.”

The iconic killer doll will be unleashed at both theme parks next season.

Chucky himself even delivered a video message to Halloween Horror Nights fans.

“Yeah, that’s right. I’m back and I’ll see you suckers at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights next year,” Chucky says in the message. “I can’t wait to play!”