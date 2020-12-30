ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Universal Orlando Resort announced Wednesday morning that both Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure reached capacity. The announcement was made 10 minutes after both parks had opened.
Universal did say it anticipates reopening later in the afternoon.
The Universal Orlando Twitter account had warned Tuesday night that the parks were expected to reach capacity “very early” on Wednesday.
“If your plans are flexible, please consider visiting another day,” the tweet read.
Both parks at Universal have had limited daily attendance and attraction ridership since reopening in June. The theme park had shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Unlike Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando does not have a reservation system in place, so entrance is on a first-come, first-serve basis.
For the latest updates, visit Universal’s Twitter page or call 407-817-8317.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- FHP: Jogger hit, killed by drunk driver on US-19 in Citrus County
- Deputies: Polk County man pretends to be officer, sexually batters man he met on dating site while armed with knife
- Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure reach capacity 10 minutes after opening
- EU officials sign Brexit trade deal as UK lawmakers debate
- Tired snowplow driver crashes through TJ Maxx, causes $450K in damage