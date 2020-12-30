Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure reach capacity 10 minutes after opening

In this Oct. 22, 2015,file photo, park guests relax and cool off with a water mist under the globe at Universal Studios City Walk in Orlando, Fla. Universal Orlando officials announced Thursday, Aug. 1,2019, that the resort is doubling in size with plans for a fourth theme park, but they are offering almost no information on when it will open, what it will hold or how much they’re spending. The resort already operates Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure, as well as the Volcano Bay water park, in Orlando. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Universal Orlando Resort announced Wednesday morning that both Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure reached capacity. The announcement was made 10 minutes after both parks had opened.

Universal did say it anticipates reopening later in the afternoon.

Today, December 30th at 8:10 am, Universal Studios Florida & Islands of Adventure have reached capacity. We anticipate reopening later this afternoon. For updates, please call our capacity hotline: 407-817-8317 pic.twitter.com/Khn7RSn6eh — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) December 30, 2020

The Universal Orlando Twitter account had warned Tuesday night that the parks were expected to reach capacity “very early” on Wednesday.

“If your plans are flexible, please consider visiting another day,” the tweet read.

Both parks at Universal have had limited daily attendance and attraction ridership since reopening in June. The theme park had shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Unlike Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando does not have a reservation system in place, so entrance is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For the latest updates, visit Universal’s Twitter page or call 407-817-8317.