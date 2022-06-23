ORLANDO (WFLA) – Another haunted house has been announced for Universal Orlando Resort based off “The Black Phone” and “Freaky”

The “Horrors of Blumhouse” haunted house will bring to life Blumhouse’s upcoming “The Black Phone” and horror-comedy “Freaky.”

“’The Horrors of Blumhouse’ will transport guests into an alternate dimension where the scares are real and the stakes are life or death,” according to Universal Orlando.

“The Black Phone” will be in theaters starting June 24.

“‘The Grabber'” is a demented magician best known for his sinister trick of making people disappear – permanently. Guests will find themselves trapped in his ‘fun’ house where the sound of ghostly voices whisper hints on how to escape, but guests must tread carefully to outwit and outrun ‘The Grabber’s’ twisted magic,” a press release from the park continued.

“Freaky” will challenge guests of the park to outrun “The Butcher,” a serial killer who has switched bodies with a high school girl after being cursed by an ancient Aztec blade.

Halloween Horror Nights released a look at the house online.

Halloween Horror Nights begin Sept. 8 and tickets are now on sale.