TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Universal Orlando Resort officially revealed the grand opening date for its “highly anticipated” Minion Land.

The minions-themed attraction, located on Illumination Avenue at Universal Studios Florida, will officially open to guests on Aug. 11, 2023.

Universal said Minion Land “brings to life a whole new level of Minion mischief and diabolical fun.”

“This one-of-a-kind land expands upon the wildly popular Despicable Me Minion Mayhem attraction to engage the entire family in a new collection of humorous adventures inspired by Illumination’s beloved Minions franchise.”

The park says Minion Land blends interactive game-based technology and an original storyline to put guest’s villainous skills to the test “to see if they have what it takes to become a member of the Vicious 6 – a notorious group of supervillains from the hit film, “Minions: The Rise of Gru.”

Guests can also stop by the outdoor Illumination Theater façade to meet characters like the Minions, Gru, Margo, Edith, and Agnes from the “Despicable Me” franchise.

More information on ticket pricing can be found by visiting Universal Orlando’s website.