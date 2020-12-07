Universal reveals vehicle for new Jurassic World ride that will launch guests 70 mph

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) —Universal Orlando shared the first look at the ride vehicle for its upcoming Jurassic World VelociCoaster last week.

See the video released by Universal in the video player above.

The new ride is based off of Universal’s popular Jurassic World franchise and is deemed Florida’s fastest and tallest launch coaster. It will feature “intense maneuvers that will send guests catapulting up to 70 mph more than 150 feet in the air.”

Universal said the ride will open next summer.

Here’s what else the park says you can expect from the ride:

Accelerate through two pulse-pounding launches, the fastest reaching 70 mph in 2.4 seconds

Encounter a one-of-a-kind, 360-degree barrel roll right above the Islands of Adventure lagoon

Experience a zero-gravity inverted stall that will send riders upside down across 100 feet of track in a jaw-dropping maneuver that is the first of its kind

Go airborne during the towering “Top Hat,” which propels riders 155 feet in the air and then immediately into an 80 degree drop – Universal’s steepest drop yet

Brace for a total of 12 heart-pounding seconds of airtime – the thrilling sensation of weightlessness riders feel when they’re lifted from their seats – throughout the entire adventure

