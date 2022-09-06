As of Feb. 12, vaccinated visitors to Universal Orlando Resort are no longer required to wear face coverings. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Universal Orlando Resort has revealed extra benefits for Passholder Appreciation Days at its parks.

Starting now, lasting through Sept. 30, annual passholders will be able to experience perks that include an exclusive hotel rate, merchandise and other specials discounts.

Benefits include entrance to the theme park through an exclusive gate at Universal Studios. Passholders can also save up to 30% on expresses passes at both parks.

Early admission to the parks is also included. All passholders can access Universal Studios Florida an hour before opening. Three-park passholders can get in to Volcano Bay an hour early until Sept. 30.

Dreamworks Animation is also inviting passholders to a showing of their movie with Gabby from “Gabby’s Dollhouse” on Sept. 24.

More information on all benefits for passholders can be found online.