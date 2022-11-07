TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Universal Orlando’s holiday celebration will kick off this weekend with a variety of festivities, foods and a new Holiday Tribute Store.
Guests can enjoy Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, “Grinchmas,” Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s and more.
Universal said there are some must-try items this year during the Holidays Celebration, including:
- Earl’s Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate Acorn Bomb – The fan-favorite is back, themed to the original Universal character known as “Earl the Squirrel.” The drink consists of a chocolate acorn shell filled with salted caramel and mini marshmallows, served with Italian hot chocolate. It can be found at the Today Café and Battery Park.
- Roast Beast Sandwich – The mini meatloaf sandwich features French onion soup-dipped roast beef with cheddar cheese sauce, as well as a “secret sauce,” on a pretzel bun. The sandwich can be found at Circus McGurkus Café Stoo-pendus.
- Grinch-Themed Treats – The Grinch Hot Chocolate Bomb, a Grinch Ice Cream Sandwich, Grinch cookies and more are available in Seuss Landing for the holidays.
- Santa’s Cookies and Milk “Shake” – The iconic holiday treat comes to life as a milkshake, complete with cookie butter, vanilla ice cream, mini chocolate chip cookies, chocolate Christmas trees and sprinkles. It’s available at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen.
- New specialty cocktails available at Universal include:
- The Nutty Nog, with a creamy, frozen eggnog base
- The Deluxe Nog, made with Bacardi 8
- The Fire Nog, made with cinnamon whiskey
The new Holiday Tribute Store has four themed rooms, inspired by Who-Ville, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Earl the Squirrel and New York vintage holiday décor. It will be stocked with merchandise like a Grinchmas popcorn bucket, Grinchmas backpacks, Hogwarts House-themed ornaments, an Earl the Squirrel spirit jersey and more.
There will also be a variety of sweet treats in each themed room.
Universal Orlando is offering a “buy a day, get the second day free” ticket deal to Florida residents, which runs through Dec. 4. More information on all tickets and passes can be found on Universal’s website.