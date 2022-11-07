TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Universal Orlando’s holiday celebration will kick off this weekend with a variety of festivities, foods and a new Holiday Tribute Store.

Guests can enjoy Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, “Grinchmas,” Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s and more.

Universal said there are some must-try items this year during the Holidays Celebration, including:

Earl’s Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate Acorn Bomb – The fan-favorite is back, themed to the original Universal character known as “Earl the Squirrel.” The drink consists of a chocolate acorn shell filled with salted caramel and mini marshmallows, served with Italian hot chocolate. It can be found at the Today Café and Battery Park.

– The fan-favorite is back, themed to the original Universal character known as “Earl the Squirrel.” The drink consists of a chocolate acorn shell filled with salted caramel and mini marshmallows, served with Italian hot chocolate. It can be found at the Today Café and Battery Park. Roast Beast Sandwich – The mini meatloaf sandwich features French onion soup-dipped roast beef with cheddar cheese sauce, as well as a “secret sauce,” on a pretzel bun. The sandwich can be found at Circus McGurkus Café Stoo-pendus.

– The mini meatloaf sandwich features French onion soup-dipped roast beef with cheddar cheese sauce, as well as a “secret sauce,” on a pretzel bun. The sandwich can be found at Circus McGurkus Café Stoo-pendus. Grinch-Themed Treats – The Grinch Hot Chocolate Bomb, a Grinch Ice Cream Sandwich, Grinch cookies and more are available in Seuss Landing for the holidays.

– The Grinch Hot Chocolate Bomb, a Grinch Ice Cream Sandwich, Grinch cookies and more are available in Seuss Landing for the holidays. Santa’s Cookies and Milk “Shake” – The iconic holiday treat comes to life as a milkshake, complete with cookie butter, vanilla ice cream, mini chocolate chip cookies, chocolate Christmas trees and sprinkles. It’s available at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen.

– The iconic holiday treat comes to life as a milkshake, complete with cookie butter, vanilla ice cream, mini chocolate chip cookies, chocolate Christmas trees and sprinkles. It’s available at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen. New specialty cocktails available at Universal include: The Nutty Nog , with a creamy, frozen eggnog base The Deluxe Nog , made with Bacardi 8 The Fire Nog , made with cinnamon whiskey



Grinch Popcorn Bucket (Universal Orlando)

Grinch Ice Cream Sandwich (Universal Orlando)

Roast Beast Sandwich (Universal Orlando)

Chocolate Pressed S’mores (Universal Orlando)

Minion Popcorn Bucket (Universal Orlando)

Holiday Leftovers Sandwich (Universal Orlando)

Honeydukes Ornament (Universal Orlando)

Santa’s Cookies and Milk “Shake” (Universal Orlando)

Butterbeer Ornament (Universal Orlando)

Grinch Hot Chocolate Bomb (Universal Orlando)

Grinch Beanie (Universal Orlando)

The new Holiday Tribute Store has four themed rooms, inspired by Who-Ville, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Earl the Squirrel and New York vintage holiday décor. It will be stocked with merchandise like a Grinchmas popcorn bucket, Grinchmas backpacks, Hogwarts House-themed ornaments, an Earl the Squirrel spirit jersey and more.

There will also be a variety of sweet treats in each themed room.

Universal Orlando is offering a “buy a day, get the second day free” ticket deal to Florida residents, which runs through Dec. 4. More information on all tickets and passes can be found on Universal’s website.