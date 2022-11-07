TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Universal Orlando’s holiday celebration will kick off this weekend with a variety of festivities, foods and a new Holiday Tribute Store.

Guests can enjoy Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, “Grinchmas,” Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s and more.

Universal said there are some must-try items this year during the Holidays Celebration, including:

  • Earl’s Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate Acorn BombThe fan-favorite is back, themed to the original Universal character known as “Earl the Squirrel.” The drink consists of a chocolate acorn shell filled with salted caramel and mini marshmallows, served with Italian hot chocolate. It can be found at the Today Café and Battery Park.
  • Roast Beast Sandwich – The mini meatloaf sandwich features French onion soup-dipped roast beef with cheddar cheese sauce, as well as a “secret sauce,” on a pretzel bun. The sandwich can be found at Circus McGurkus Café Stoo-pendus.
  • Grinch-Themed Treats – The Grinch Hot Chocolate Bomb, a Grinch Ice Cream Sandwich, Grinch cookies and more are available in Seuss Landing for the holidays.
  • Santa’s Cookies and Milk “Shake” – The iconic holiday treat comes to life as a milkshake, complete with cookie butter, vanilla ice cream, mini chocolate chip cookies, chocolate Christmas trees and sprinkles. It’s available at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen.
  • New specialty cocktails available at Universal include:
    • The Nutty Nog, with a creamy, frozen eggnog base
    • The Deluxe Nog, made with Bacardi 8
    • The Fire Nog, made with cinnamon whiskey
  • Grinch Popcorn Bucket (Universal Orlando)
  • Grinch Ice Cream Sandwich (Universal Orlando)
  • Roast Beast Sandwich (Universal Orlando)
  • Chocolate Pressed S’mores (Universal Orlando)
  • Minion Popcorn Bucket (Universal Orlando)
  • Holiday Leftovers Sandwich (Universal Orlando)
  • Honeydukes Ornament (Universal Orlando)
  • Santa’s Cookies and Milk “Shake” (Universal Orlando)
  • Butterbeer Ornament (Universal Orlando)
  • Grinch Hot Chocolate Bomb (Universal Orlando)
  • Grinch Beanie (Universal Orlando)

The new Holiday Tribute Store has four themed rooms, inspired by Who-Ville, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Earl the Squirrel and New York vintage holiday décor. It will be stocked with merchandise like a Grinchmas popcorn bucket, Grinchmas backpacks, Hogwarts House-themed ornaments, an Earl the Squirrel spirit jersey and more.

There will also be a variety of sweet treats in each themed room.

Universal Orlando is offering a “buy a day, get the second day free” ticket deal to Florida residents, which runs through Dec. 4. More information on all tickets and passes can be found on Universal’s website.