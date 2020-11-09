Universal Orlando unveils new FL resident ticket deal for holidays

ORLANDO (WFLA) – Universal Orlando Resort has unveiled a new ticket deal for Florida residents for the holidays.

Floridians can purchase a 2-park, 3-day base ticket for $55 a day.

The deal is available from now through Dec. 17.

Tickets are valid to use now through March 26, and blockout dates and restrictions apply. The offer is not available for purchase at the front gate.

According to Universal, Florida residents can also save $100 on select annual and seasonal passes. That offer is valid through Dec. 17 and blockout dates also apply on some passes.

Universal says it continues to prioritize safety and continues to screen guests and team members and enforce social distancing. Face coverings are required and capacity remains limited at the parks, attractions and hotels.

