Universal Orlando unveils new FL resident ticket deal for holidays

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

ORLANDO (WFLA) – Universal Orlando Resort has unveiled a new ticket deal for Florida residents for the holidays.

Floridians can purchase a 2-park, 3-day base ticket for $55 a day.

The deal is available from now through Dec. 17.

Tickets are valid to use now through March 26, and blockout dates and restrictions apply. The offer is not available for purchase at the front gate.

According to Universal, Florida residents can also save $100 on select annual and seasonal passes. That offer is valid through Dec. 17 and blockout dates also apply on some passes.

Universal says it continues to prioritize safety and continues to screen guests and team members and enforce social distancing. Face coverings are required and capacity remains limited at the parks, attractions and hotels.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss