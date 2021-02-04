Universal Orlando to reopen Volcano Bay on Feb. 27

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Universal Orlando Resort’s Volcano Bay will start welcoming guests again on Saturday, February 27.

Some of the key health measures guests can see when they return to Volcano Bay is temperature screenings, limiting capacity at the park and on attractions – including rivers and pools, enforcing social distancing, aggressive cleaning and disinfection procedures, and requiring face coverings inside restaurants, retail locations and when entering and exiting the park.

Face coverings are not permitted on the slides and in the pools.

For more information on the health and safety procedures, visit Universal Orlando Resort’s website.

Tickets for Volcano Bay are on sale now for visits beginning Feb. 27.

Three-park annual and seasonal passes, as well as vacation packages, that include access to Volcano Bay will be available for purchase in the weeks ahead.

For more information and updates, visit www.universalorlando.com

