Universal Orlando to reopen CityWalk Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA/WESH) – Parts of Universal Orlando’s City Walk will reopen to guests on Thursday.

Some venues will open for guests starting Thursday at 4 p.m. They will close at 10 p.m. These venues include Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville, Voodoo Doughnuts, and Hollywood Drive-in Golf.

Universal is asking all guests to follow the recommended CDC guidelines.

Valet parking will not be available, but self-parking will be complimentary.

All nightclubs and other venues, Blue Man Group and Universal Cinemark will remain closed until further notice.

Restaurants will have limited menus and tables will be spaced apart appropriately, the company said.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed. Additional venues may be added over time, and hours of operation are subject to change,” a Universal representative said.

