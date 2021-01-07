Universal Orlando to offer several deals for 2021

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – To help kick-off and welcome the New Year, Universal Orlando Resort has announced several offers and deals for people looking to plan a getaway.
Below is a list of the new specials being offered:
- Get 3 months free on any 2-Park Annual or Seasonal Pass
- Any guest who purchases a 2-Park Annual or Seasonal Pass will receive three extra months free to enjoy all that Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure have to offer
- This offer is available for purchase through March 31
- For more information and to purchase, click here
- Family of four can save up to $200 on 4-day tickets or up to $800 on a vacation package
- Guests who purchase a 4-Day, 2-Park, or 3-Park ticket (starting at $224.99 per adult, plus tax) can save up to $50 per ticket
- Guests can receive a total savings of up to $800 on a package that includes five-night accommodations at one of Universal’s hotels and 4-day theme park tickets for a family of four
- These offers are available for purchase now through April 27 and can be used for visits through Dec. 17
- For more information and to purchase, click here.
- Buy a day, get 3 extra days free (Exclusive to Florida residents)
- Florida residents can purchase a 1-Day, 2-Park ticket (as low as $181 per adult, plus tax) and receive three extra days free to experience both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure
- Florida residents can purchase this ticket now (subject to availability) and can visit any four days through April 30 with no blockout dates
- This offer is not available for purchase at the front gate
- For more information and to purchase, click here.
For more information about these offers, visit www.UniversalOrlando.com.
