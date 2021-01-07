Universal Orlando to offer several deals for 2021

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – To help kick-off and welcome the New Year, Universal Orlando Resort has announced several offers and deals for people looking to plan a getaway.

Below is a list of the new specials being offered:

Get 3 months free on any 2-Park Annual or Seasonal Pass Any guest who purchases a 2-Park Annual or Seasonal Pass will receive three extra months free to enjoy all that Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure have to offer This offer is available for purchase through March 31 For more information and to purchase, click here

Family of four can save up to $200 on 4-day tickets or up to $800 on a vacation package Guests who purchase a 4-Day, 2-Park, or 3-Park ticket (starting at $224.99 per adult, plus tax) can save up to $50 per ticket Guests can receive a total savings of up to $800 on a package that includes five-night accommodations at one of Universal’s hotels and 4-day theme park tickets for a family of four These offers are available for purchase now through April 27 and can be used for visits through Dec. 17 For more information and to purchase, click here.

Buy a day, get 3 extra days free (Exclusive to Florida residents) Florida residents can purchase a 1-Day, 2-Park ticket (as low as $181 per adult, plus tax) and receive three extra days free to experience both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure Florida residents can purchase this ticket now (subject to availability) and can visit any four days through April 30 with no blockout dates This offer is not available for purchase at the front gate For more information and to purchase, click here.



For more information about these offers, visit www.UniversalOrlando.com.