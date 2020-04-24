Universal Orlando to auto-enroll workers in Florida’s unemployment system

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – Universal Orlando said Friday that it will auto-enroll its furloughed workers into Florida’s unemployment system.

The company is furloughing part-time hourly workers beginning on May 3.

By working with the state to auto-enroll the furloughed employees, the workers can be entered into the system without putting too much added stress onto the already overwhelmed unemployment website.

Disney took a similar approach with its furloughed workers.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said last week that the Disney workers would not be getting to jump ahead of people that have already spent significant amounts of time inputting their information.

“They wouldn’t get any special place in line,” DeSantis said.

After being auto-enrolled, the employees will still be required to login and provide the state with some additional information.