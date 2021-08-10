Universal Orlando to start passholder appreciation days

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Universal Orlando Resort is celebrating its passholders this month through September.

Passholders will have the opportunity to eat and drink more than 20 limited-time options.

“…including Lombard’s Lobster Mac at Universal Studios Florida, Vegan Pizza Tots at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, a special AP Doughnut at Voodoo Doughnut and more,” a press release from the resort reads.

Passholder specific cocktails are also available at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Cabana Bay Beach Resort’s Swizzle Lounge and others.

Deals begin Aug. 16 and run through Sept. 30.

Passholders will also receive a magnet, exclusive merchandise for purchase and early park admission.

“Annual and seasonal passholders can also take advantage of incredible savings on Universal Express Passes and hotel stays with room rates starting from $69 per night, plus tax at Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites & Dockside Inn and Suites,” the release says.

Guests can find out more on Universal Orlando’s website.