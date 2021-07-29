Universal Orlando says guests ‘encouraged’ to wear masks indoors

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Universal Orlando has announced that guests will be encouraged to wear face coverings while indoors across the park.

A Universal Orlando spokesperson tells 8 On Your Side: “The health and safety of our guests and team members is always our top priority. We encourage all our guests to follow CDC guidelines and local directives to wear face coverings while indoors across our destination.”

Beginning July 31, all Universal Orlando employees will wear face coverings while working indoors in guest areas and all will continue to practice social distancing.

The announcement comes following Disney World’s decision to require face coverings for all guests ages two and up while indoors and in Disney buses, monorail and Disney Skyliner, regardless of vaccination status.

The news comes following a reversal of a guidance issued by the CDC just two months ago. The guidance specified that fully-vaccinated people did not have to wear masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings. The guidance still called for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

According to the CDC, the entire state of Florida is considered a high transmission area with the state accounting for a fifth of the nation’s new coronavirus infections last week, more than any other state.