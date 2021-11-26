Universal Orlando Resort ringing in holidays with parade, visits with Santa & The Grinch

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – The holidays have arrived at Universal Orlando Resort and there is much to enjoy, from a holiday parade to meet-and-greets with not only Santa, but the mean one, Mr. Grinch of “Whoville” himself.

Tickets for Universal Studios Orlando and Islands of Adventure begin at $109, depending on the date. Tickets for the parks’ holiday tour, which occurs on select dates through Jan. 2, start at $69.99, plus tax, but availability is limited.

The guided holiday tour through both Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure features a meet-and-greet with Santa as well as hot cocoa with the Grinch.

The tour also includes reserved spots for Universal’s Holiday Parade, featuring Macy’s, in addition to seating for “The Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular” and the following on-stage Q&A with the merry “Whos.”

The tour ends with an after-hours showing of “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts” light show projected on to Hogwarts’ castle in the “Hogsmeade” portion of Islands of Adventure.

Guests not on the holiday tour can find a spot along the route to view Universal’s Holiday Parade, featuring Macy’s, as well as the normal showing of the nighttime specular on Hogwarts Castle.

There are many other holiday opportunities throughout both parks, as well at Universal’s City Walk, where guests can find an assortment of holiday treats and cocktails available for purchase.

A “Holiday Tree Hunt” brochure can be purchased for families and attendees to find decorated trees throughout all locations. Those who complete the brochure will receive a special holiday ornament.

Universal Orlando is encouraging guests to share their holiday selfies and other photos across social media by using the hashtag #UniversalHolidays.