Universal Orlando Resort raises starting pay to $15 per hour

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Universal Orlando Resort announced Thursday it is increasing its starting base salary to $15 per hour, up from $13.

More than 18,000 current employees will receive a raise based on the new rates and their time with the company.

According to Universal Orlando, this is the single-largest wage increase in the resort’s history. The bump in starting pay also makes Universal Orlando Resort the first major Orlando theme park to increase the rate to $15 per hour.

The new pay rate will be effective June 27 and will impact full-time and part-time hourly positions as well as entry-level salaried roles.

“We are excited about our future and we want team members who will be excited to be part of that journey,” said John Sprouls, the executive vice president and chief administrative officer for Universal Parks & Resorts. “This is about taking care of both our current team members and those who will be joining our team. We know a great guest experience begins with our team members – and we will continue to provide the best work experience we can.”

Universal Orlando is currently looking to hire thousands of full-time and part-time employees. Jobs are available in areas such as attractions, food services, merchandise, custodial and warehouse.

For more information on current openings, please visit UniversalOrlandoJobs.com.