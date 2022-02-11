Universal Orlando Resort dropping mask mandate for fully vaccinated guests

FILE-In this Thursday, Oct. 22, 2015 file photo, park guests relax and cool off with a water mist under the globe at Universal Studios City Walk in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Universal Orlando Resort announced they will no longer require fully vaccinated guests to wear face coverings at indoor or outdoor venues, effective Saturday, Feb. 12.

The resort said the updated policy was based on local trends and conditions. As of the Florida Department of Health’s most recent weekly COVID-19 report, the state had a positivity rate of 18%.

Previously, guests were required to wear face coverings at all restaurants, shops, indoor hotel public areas, and at all attractions from the moment they entered the queue to when they exited, according to the resort’s online safety guidelines.

Proof of vaccinations was not required, but guests were asked to complete a health survey before visiting. The survey asked whether a guest was feeling sick or experiencing flu-like symptoms, had a cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain among other health conditions.

The Friday press release also stated that “guests who have not been vaccinated will be encouraged to wear face coverings while indoors.”

For more information about Universal Orlando’s safety guidelines, visit www.universalorlando.com/safety