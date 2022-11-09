TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Universal Orlando Resort, including Citywalk, will close early on Wednesday as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida.

The theme park will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, according to its website. Hotels will remain operational to take care of guests.

Universal’s Volcano Bay water park is closed on Wednesday.

A phased and delayed reopening is anticipated on Thursday once conditions are assessed. Updates will come via the Universal website.

Those with an existing hotel reservation for arrival through Friday who would like to cancel or modify should call the Guest Contact Center at 800-711-0080.