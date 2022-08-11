TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Universal Orlando Resort has announced its holiday events before the popular Halloween Horror Nights event gets underway.

Celebrations will run daily from Nov. 1 through Jan. 1, 2023. Guests can experience festivities with pop culture stories and characters, brought to life in a traditional sense and twists on holiday classics.

Christmas will take over the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at both Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure with festive décor throughout Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley, as well as holiday-themed performances and more.

The holiday parade, featuring Macy’s, will bring fan-favorite characters from Despicable Me, Shrek and Madagascar, along with balloons, floats and performers. Santa Claus also makes an appearance during the parade, with a grand finale that finishes with the lighting of the park’s 80-foot Christmas tree.

“Grinchmas” will also return to Island of Adventure with the “Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular,” a live re-telling of the holiday classic, starring the “Mean One” himself.

Mannheim Steamroller will return to Universal Studios Florida to perform on Dec. 3, 4, 10 and 11.

Additional holiday festivities will take place across the resort, including new merchandise, food and character encounters, and more information can be found online.