TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Universal Orlando Resort responded to guest reports of ride closures Thursday, saying the theme park is experiencing “technical difficulties.”

“Portions of Universal Studios Florida are currently experiencing technical difficulties,” Universal Orlando Resort wrote in a reply on X. “We are working to restore them as soon as possible.”

Parkgoers took to social media to complain of several ride closures that morning.

As of this report, the following rides are closed, according to the Universal Orlando app:

Despicable Me Minion Mayhem

E.T. Adventure

Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast

Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Simpsons Ride

Transformers: The Ride 3D

“Please stay tuned to the Universal Orlando Mobile App or check back later in the day for additional updates,” the resort wrote on X.

This is a developing story.