Universal Orlando reopens to some passholders

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – Universal Orlando reopened its theme parks to some annual passholders and resort guests on Wednesday after being closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The parks will reopen to the general public on Friday, becoming the first of Orlando’s three major theme parks to reopen.

Disney World will begin reopening to the public on July 11, and SeaWorld will begin reopening on June 11.

Universal’s reopening comes with a number of added safety precautions amid concerns over COVID-19.

Visitors to Universal will have their temperature checked upon arrival, and if it’s 100.4 degrees or higher, they won’t be allowed to enter. Visitors also will have to wear face masks, which they can purchase there. The park will limit the capacity to ensure social distancing. They also will have cashless payment options and staggered parking.

Universal said it will close interactive play areas, eliminate water and mist elements on attractions, close valet operations, and eliminate single rider lines.

Workers also will have their temperatures checked and will have to wear face masks. All chairs and tables will be cleaned and disinfected after each seating, and high-touch areas also will be frequently cleaned.

Universal reopened some of its resorts on Tuesday and those guests are also getting early access to the parks along with passholders.

Safety measures in place at some hotels include face coverings required in public areas, staff temperature checks, and enhanced cleaning measures.

LATEST STORIES: