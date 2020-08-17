Universal Orlando offering new deal: Buy a day, visit through Dec. free

FILE—In this June 3, 2020 file photo, visitors arrive at Universal Studios, in Orlando, Fla. Amusement parks of all sizes are adjusting everything from selling tickets to serving meals while trying to reassure the public and government leaders that they’re safe to visit amid the coronavirus crisis and warnings against large gatherings. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

ORLANDO (WFLA) – Universal Orlando Resort has a new ticket offer for Florida residents, it was announced Monday.

According to Universal, with the purchase of a one-day, park-to-park ticket, guests can visit the parks every day through Dec. 24 for free.

The tickets begin at $164 per adult, plus tax, and there is an option to include Universal’s Volcano Bay water park for an additional $29.

Universal reopened to the public after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic on June 5.

New health procedures at the park include required face coverings, temperature checks, virtual lines, staggered seating and more.

