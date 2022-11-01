TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Universal Orlando is offering a new ticket deal for Florida residents, where parkgoers can buy a ticket for a day, and get the second day free during the holidays.

Those interested in heading to Universal Orlando for its holiday celebrations can purchase tickets now through Dec. 4.

Tickets start at $164 and can be used on non-consecutive days.

The deal is only valid online and tickets must be used by Jan. 26. Ticket prices vary by day and block out dates and restrictions apply.

Block out dates include Nov. 21-26 and Dec. 22 through Jan. 2.