Universal Orlando to require masks indoors regardless of vaccination status

A family wearing raincoats and face masks to help protect themselves from the coronavirus pose for a selfie with an icon near the entrance to the Universal Studios Beijing in Beijing, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Thousands of people brave the rain visit to the newest location of the global brand of theme parks which officially opens on Monday. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Universal Orlando Resort has updated its COVID-19 safety policies to require masks indoors for all guests and Team Members, regardless of vaccination status.

A spokesperson for Universal tells News Channel 8, the policy will take effect on Friday, Dec. 24.

“The health and safety of our guests and team members is always our top priority. Face coverings are also required at all attractions from the moment guests enter the queue to when they exit the experience. Based on these updates, guests are expected to bring a face covering with them for their visit.”

Universal Orlando on May 28 had changed its policies to no longer require guests that were fully vaccinated to wear masks indoors or outdoors.

The news comes as University of Florida researchers predict that COVID-19 reported cases in the Sunshine State could peak in February with more than 30,000 cases a day from the omicron variant.

The report by three UF researchers said the actual number of infections, both symptomatic and asymptomatic, could be significantly higher — up to 150,000 infections a day — under the most likely scenario in Florida.