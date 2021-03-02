Universal Orlando looking into possible changes to Seuss Landing attraction

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Universal Orlando said Tuesday that it has decided to pull the six Dr. Seuss books that will no longer be published from its shelves and is evaluating other changes that could be made.

The books — including “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street” and “If I Ran the Zoo” — will stop being published because of racist and insensitive imagery, the business that preserves and protects the author’s legacy said Tuesday.

“These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,” Dr. Seuss Enterprises told The Associated Press in a statement that coincided with the late author and illustrator’s birthday.

Universal Orlando’s Island of Adventure features a children’s area called Seuss Landing.

One of the controversial books, “If I Ran a Zoo,” is featured at Seuss Landing, and Universal said on Tuesday that it is looking into possible changes to its in-park experience.

A Universal spokesman told WESH 2 News “…we value our relationship with Seuss Enterprises. We’ve removed the books from our shelves as they have asked and we’ll be evaluating our in-park experience too.”

Additionally, Orange County Public Schools officials said they made the decision to remove the books from school media centers.