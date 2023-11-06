TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Universal Orlando has increased the prices of some tickets.

The price increase is in effect for both Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure. The new rates are up by about $10 to $20, depending on the day.

A one-day ticket to either park now costs between $119 and $179 per day, according to the park’s ticketing website. Those prices are up from $109 and $159, according to the Orlando Sentinel. A single-day ticket for entry into both parks will now cost between $174 and $234.

“Our pricing reflects the incredible, world-class entertainment experiences we continue to offer guests, and with our date-based variable pricing model, guests have more flexibility when planning a visit to our destination and can choose the best time to visit that suits their needs,” a park spokesperson said in a statement to WFLA.

Florida residents have access to other discounts and offers, including getting a second-day for free when purchasing a one-day ticket to both parks. The tickets don’t have to be used on back-to-back days, but must be purchased online in advance, used by March 6, and can’t be used between Dec. 21 and Jan. 5.

Disney World also recently increased the prices of its annual passes.