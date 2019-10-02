Universal Orlando extends holiday offers for Florida residents

TAMPA (WFLA) – Universal Orlando has announced “two epic offers” for Florida residents this holiday season.

The first offer: Buy a 1-Day, Park-to-Park ticket to experience Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure and get a second day completely FREE to use anytime now through Jan. 31, 2020, with limited blackout dates. Also included in that deal is a third day at Universal’s Volcano Bay water theme park for $25.

The second offer: Florida residents can also save up to $75 on Florida Resident Passes when purchasing now through Jan. 6, 2020. Florida Resident Passes begin at less than $13 per month and include a variety of 2-Park and 3-Park pass options.

Residents and Passholders can also attend seasonal events like the destination-wide Holidays celebration, running daily Nov. 16 through Jan. 5.

