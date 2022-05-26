ORLANDO (WFLA) – Universal Orlando Resort and Amblin Entertainment is celebrating iconic films “E.T. The Extra Terrestrial,” “Jaws” and “Back to the Future” with the newest edition of its popular summer tribute store, now open at Universal Studios Florida.

Four rooms in the store are stocked with merchandise from the films, transporting guests to a 1980s movie theater where scenes from the movies come to life.

Fans of “E.T.” can step inside Elliott’s childhood bedroom. Guests can browse apparel, including the famous red hoodie, along with E.T. plushes, pins and more celebrating the upcoming 40th anniversary of the film’s release.

The “Jaws” display features seaside props and the makings of a ship’s hull in the rafters. Merchandise includes a variety of red, white and blue shirts, bags, tumblers and more inspired by the setting of the film. The room also features authentic, retro merchandise that pays tribute to the former “Jaws” attraction at Universal Studios.

(Courtesy: Universal Orlando Resort)

For “Back to the Future,” guests can go back in time to venture through Doc’s garage. The room depicting the scene features t-shirts with glow-in-the-dark neon designs, collectible toys, “Outatime” licenses plates, mugs and more.

The final room in the Summer Tribute Store features a compilation of merchandise starring the three blockbuster films, plus items from other popular Universal Pictures’ movies like “Jurassic Park.” The space resembles a theater concession stand. Guests can also find themed treats and snacks available for purchase.

The store is located in the New York area of Universal Studios Florida.