ORLANDO (WFLA) – Universal Orlando Resort is celebrating the return of the Loews Royal Pacific Resort’s “Wantilan Luau” dinner show.

The family-friendly luau and dinner show returns on Saturdays at 6 p.m.

The hotel’s event takes place in an outdoor covered pavilion, with traditional performances.

(Courtesy: Universal Orlando Resort)

(Courtesy: Universal Orlando Resort)

“Guests will then take a memorable journey through Polynesian culture featuring the elegance and enchantment of Hawaii, the ancient and vibrating pounding of the Nafa drums of Tonga, the mesmerizing hip shaking dance of Tahiti and the exhilarating and flaming art of the warrior fire dance from Samoa,” a press release from Universal Orlando states.

In addition to dinner, guests will get to see hula dancers, a fire-knife dancer and music.

According to Universal, food includes, a traditional pit-roasted suckling pig, Hawaii chicken teriyaki, catch of the day, fire-grilled tender beef, island-spiced vegetables and more.

The dessert menu features pineapple macadamia tarts. Mai Tais, wine and beer are available for guests 21 and older.

There is also a kid-friendly buffet.

Tickets start at $89 for adults and $39 for children and are available online.