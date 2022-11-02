TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Universal Orlando Resort announced Tuesday it is closing multiple attractions to make way for new things.

According to a statement made by the theme park on Twitter, Fievel’s Playland, Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster, Curious George Goes to Town, Dreamworks Destination and Shrek and Donkey’s Meet & Greet will close on Jan. 15 when the parks close for the day.

“The E.T. Adventure, Animal Actors on Location!, SpongeBob StorePants – including meet-and-greets with SpongeBob Squarepants and friends – and KidZone Pizza Company will remain open for guests to enjoy,” Universal said in the tweet.

Universal said more details about new experiences coming to the area of the park will be revealed in the months ahead.

Guests can go online for the latest updates.