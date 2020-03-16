Universal Orlando closing CityWalk, resorts through March 31

TAMPA (WFLA) – Universal Orlando Resort has announced new closures amid coronavirus concerns.

Universal Orlando says they will close

Universal CityWalk at Universal Orlando at midnight tonight, March 16

All hotels at Universal Orlando Resort at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 20

Universal says they anticipate the closures will be through March 31. This comes following the closure of theme parks across Orlando including Universal, Walt Disney World, and Busch Gardens.

Guests can call 877-801-9720 for more information.