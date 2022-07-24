ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Orlando police officers cleared out the Universal Orlando Citywalk Saturday night after a fight caused chaos at the resort.

The Orlando Police Department said a fight had broken out between several minors in one of the parking garages.

The decision to clear out the resort was out of an abundance of caution, but no one was actually hurt nor were any shots fired, according to police.

Video from the parking garage showed people running and screaming to the exits while officers began clearing out the scene and putting people on the ground.

The video also showed officers shout at a group of minors who said they were trying to talk to them.

“If you walk back towards them … and we’ll take you to jail!” an officer yelled. “Go somewhere else! You’re not allowed to be here, leave!

The minors then say they were trying to tell the police officers they had nothing to do with the fight.

“It had nothing to with us!” the teens said.

“If you were in the group of people who were starting stuff, you’re just as guilty as them,” the officer responded.

The Orlando Police Department said those who left behind personal belongings can retrieve them at Guest Services.