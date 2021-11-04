Universal Orlando brings back BOGO ticket deal for Florida residents

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Universal Orlando is bringing back one of its most popular ticket deals for Florida residents.

Theme park officials announced Thursday the return of the “Buy a Day, Get a Second Day Free” ticket offer for Florida residents. The deal is available now through Dec. 16.

The deal is: Florida residents who buy a single-day two-park admission ticket to Universal Orlando will get a second day for free. Those tickets can be used at the parks any two days now through Feb. 4, 2022 with the exception of the blocked-out days from Dec. 18 through Jan. 3. The two tickets do not have to be used on consecutive days.

In order to take advantage of the deal, Florida residents will have to visit a participating Wendy’s restaurant and purchase a specially-marked cup with a promo code. That promo code will then have to be entered online to purchase the BOGO tickets.

The offer is only available online and is only open to those with valid Florida or Georgia driver’s licenses or other IDs. Ticket prices will vary by day but start at $164 for adults, according to Universal Orlando’s website.

Tickets purchased through this deal also include Universal Orlando’s Holidays celebration, which runs from Nov. 13 through Jan. 2.