Universal Orlando begins new Florida resident offer

(CNN) – Forget buy one get one bargains! Universal Orlando is offering a pretty magical deal.

The theme park says if Florida residents buy a one-day, park to park ticket they can access the parks every day through Christmas Eve for free.

The tickets start at $164 per adult, plus tax, and residents can enjoy Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Plus, there’s an option to upgrade their ticket to include Universal’s Volcano Bay water theme park.

The special tickets are being sold from now through Sept. 30. They cannot be purchased at the front gate, you can only buy the tickets online.

And there are no blackout dates.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: