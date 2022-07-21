As of Feb. 12, vaccinated visitors to Universal Orlando Resort are no longer required to wear face coverings. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Universal Orlando Resort has announced a new ticket offer for Florida and Georgia residents, where guests can receive one day free with a two-park, two-day ticket.

The “Get 1 Day Free with a 2-Park 2-Day” deal runs through Sept. 28.

Tickets are valid through Dec. 15. and block out dates apply Nov. 21 through Nov. 26.

With the tickets, guests can enjoy the park’s newest ride, “VelociCoaster,” stunt show “The Bourne Stuntacular,” visit the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and much more.

Guests can also visit Universal’s Volcano Bay water park for an additional $25.

Tickets can be purchased online starting at $217.99 for adults.