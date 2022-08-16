TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Universal Orlando Resort has announced its complete lineup of haunted houses, scare zones and more for Halloween Horror Nights.

The event begins on select nights starting Sept. 2 through Halloween and tickets are available online.

According to Universal Orlando, there will be six original concepts that complete this year’s lineup of 10 haunted houses.

“ Spirits of the Coven ” is an unsettling 1920s speakeasy where guests discover they are the main ingredient in a witch’s brew.

” is an unsettling 1920s speakeasy where guests discover they are the main ingredient in a witch’s brew. “ Bugs: Eaten Alive” will put guests face-to-face with an infestation of spiders, roaches, bees and more.

will put guests face-to-face with an infestation of spiders, roaches, bees and more. “Fiesta de Chupacabras” will have visitors escaping or falling prey to the mythical creature.

will have visitors escaping or falling prey to the mythical creature. “ Hellblock Horror” is “visiting hours” for locked-up monsters serving time.

is “visiting hours” for locked-up monsters serving time. “Dead Man’s Pier: Winter’s Wake” is a house causing frights with a winter thunderstorm in a seaside village ruled by an undead fisherman.

is a house causing frights with a winter thunderstorm in a seaside village ruled by an undead fisherman. “Descendants of Destruction” is the haunted house where visitors will encounter mutants living in a post-apocalyptic subway system.

Previously announced were the “The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare,” “Halloween,” “Universal Monsters: Legends Collide” and “The Horrors of Blumhouse.”

The event will feature five new scare zones throughout the park, including:

“Horrors of Halloween” where fright-seekers will face The Pumpkin Lord and his devious subjects.

where fright-seekers will face The Pumpkin Lord and his devious subjects. “Scarecrow: Cursed Soil” features the farm creatures stopping at nothing to harvest souls.

features the farm creatures stopping at nothing to harvest souls. “Sweet Revenge” is a zone featuring a 1950s Halloween parade gone wrong with bloodthirsty trick-or-treaters.

is a zone featuring a 1950s Halloween parade gone wrong with bloodthirsty trick-or-treaters. “Graveyard: Deadly Unrest” will take guests through a Halloween thunderstorm in a cemetery.

will take guests through a Halloween thunderstorm in a cemetery. “Conjure the Dark” is the final zone where guests will escape an evil sorceress and her monsters.

Two live shows will also be new to Halloween Horror Nights this year. “Halloween Nightmare Fuel Wildfire” is a sequel to a show from last year with performance group The Fuel Girls, highlighting a new Dreamer in the depths of a nightmare, all set to a rock, metal and electronica score.

“Ghoulish! A Halloween Tale” takes place at the Universal Studios lagoon. The show follows the Grim Reaper on what happens beyond the grave, “all set to eerily-remixed music by some of today’s most iconic artists,” according to Universal.

The Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store will feature new merchandise and treats in a pumpkin patch, cemetery and witch’s cottage setting. The final room in the store is themed “Sweet Revenge,” where guests attend an elaborate Halloween festival.

More information on tickets, ticket packages and stays at Universal Orlando’s hotels can be found online.