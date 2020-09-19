Univ. of Florida administration to vote on canceling March Spring Break

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – The University of Florida students can expect to potentially have their spring break a lot sooner than normal.

The university’s Faculty Senate decided to remove the school’s March Spring Break following a vote Thursday.

The move will extend Winter Break by a week and eliminate the March Spring Break entirely. Spring Break was scheduled to run from March 6-13 to Jan. 4-8.

The Faculty Senate approved the measure with 79% voting in favor. University leadership had proposed the change, which was made in consultation with UF Health, for the purpose of making the spring semester as successful and healthy as possible.

The primary purpose is to avoid a situation in which students would travel in March, potentially becoming infected with COVID-19, and return to campus which is what school officials say occurred during the 2020 school year.

UF administration expects to make a final decision soon.

If the proposed provision were to pass the school year would start on Jan.11 instead of the initial start which was scheduled for Jan.5.