OCALA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating human remains found in Ocala National Forest.

Deputies responded to the area of Forest Road 5 on Oct.20

Detectives have not released any information regarding the identity of the remains, as this is still an active investigation at this point.

If you have any information deputies urge you to contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.