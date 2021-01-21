Unfounded bomb threat closes Florida Capitol

TALLAHASSEE, FL – NOVEMBER 10: A view of the Florida State Capitol building through the columns of the Florida Supreme Court November 10, 2018 in Tallahassee, Florida. Three close midtern election races for governor, senator, and agriculture commissioner are expected to be recounted in Florida. (Photo by Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Employees are barred from entering Florida’s Capitol following a bomb threat that appears to have been a false alarm, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Thursday.

Authorities said officers and K9s searched the building after someone made a bomb threat overnight, but did not find any explosives. The building will remain closed until 9 a.m.

Out of an abundance of caution, Florida’s Capitol is closed to employees until 9 a.m. today. A bomb threat was made re: Florida Capitol overnight. Capitol Complex has been swept by LE & explosive detecting K-9’s. No explosive devices were found & nothing suspicious identified. — FDLE (@fdlepio) January 21, 2021

All 50 state capitals have been on high alert since the deadly Jan. 6. siege on the U.S. Capitol, when a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the building in an attempt to overturn his loss in the presidential election. The Capitol was evacuated and placed on lockdown. Five people died, including a police officer.