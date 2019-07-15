Underwater musical festival in the Florida Keys highlights coral reef preservation

FLORIDA KEYS (NBC News) – Some got a chance to party under the sea this weekend in the Florida Keys at an underwater musical festival.

The Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival took place Saturday at Looe Key Reef.

The festival was put on by a local radio station to promote responsible diving and coral reef preservation.

Music and public service announcements were broadcast underwater via a speaker suspended from a boat. Divers and snorkelers were treated to ocean-themed songs such as the Beatles’ “Yellow Submarine” and the theme from “The Little Mermaid.”

Several participants wore fish and mermaid costumes and pretended to play underwater musical instruments like the “Barra-tuba” and “Trom-bonefish” sculpted by Lower Keys artist August Powers.

The Florida Keys are home to the only living coral barrier reed in the US.