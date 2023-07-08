KEY WEST, Fla. (WFLA) — A one-of-a-kind concert took place in the Florida Keys on Saturday to highlight the reef protection off Big Pine Key.

The 39th annual Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival featured multiple types of instruments as several hundred divers and snorkelers listened to the sub-sea soundtrack.

A local radio station was piped underwater through speakers to broadcast music underneath the boats traveling over the reef.

The playlist included “Yellow Submarine” by the Beatles, “Fins” by Jimmy Buffett and “The Little Mermaid” theme song.

Visitors also explored Looe Key Reef’s variety of tropical fish, coral formation and other marine life.

“Mermaids” and other costumed characters added visual elements to the music festival.

The under-the-sea festival’s purpose is to teach people about eco-conscious diving practices and how to continue to protect the reef’s ecosystem.

The sanctuary, established in 1990, protects 3,800 square miles of water including the barrier reef that parallels the island.

The Associated Press contributed to this post.