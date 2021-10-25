Undercover operation nets Florida massage parlors allegedly offering sexual services

Florida

by: Daniel Heiser

Posted: / Updated:

Undercover operation uncovers four massage parlors offering sexual services, Santa Rosa Sheriff’s say

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An undercover operation performed by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office uncovered four massage parlors offering sexual services, according to deputies.

Sheriff Bob Johnson announced the following massage parlors offered the services:

  • China Wellness Center in Navarre
  • Navarre Oriental
  • Gulf Breeze Massage
  • True Massage and Spa in Gulf Breeze

Johnson said he received a tip about these massage parlors and an investigation followed.

Xia Sun, 37, was arrested and charged with operating as a masseuse without a license. Johnson said multiple prostitution arrests are to come.

Deputies say $15,000 was seized from the massage parlors, and currently, the businesses are still operating.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss